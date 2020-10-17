BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTGOF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Group stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BT Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, and Openreach. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

