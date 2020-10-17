Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Business First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Business First Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $35.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 460.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 103.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $113,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

