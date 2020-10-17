Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.