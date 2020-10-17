Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on Cabot Microelectronics from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.38.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.64. Cabot Microelectronics has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $174.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $817,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 133,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers worldwide. The Electronic Materials segment provides CMP slurries, which are liquid solutions composed of high-purity deionized water, proprietary chemical additives, and engineered abrasives that chemically and mechanically interact with the surface material of the IC device at an atomic level; and CMP pads that are engineered polymeric materials designed to distribute and transport the slurry to the surface of the wafer and distribute it evenly across the wafer.

