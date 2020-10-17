Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $2,618,660.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $115.69 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $118.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The firm had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

