Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSTE. ValuEngine raised Caesarstone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.25. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $393.14 million, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter. Caesarstone had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Caesarstone by 28.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

