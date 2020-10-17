Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. National Securities downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Calyxt in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Calyxt by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calyxt by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Calyxt by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.29. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

