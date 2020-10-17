Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CAC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Camden National by 20.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

