Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) stock opened at GBX 1,318 ($17.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.28. Kainos Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,356 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,034.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 871.74.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total value of £1,439,100 ($1,880,193.36).

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

