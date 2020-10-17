Canaccord Genuity Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$22.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.60.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B opened at C$18.10 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.12.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.