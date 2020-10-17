Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOS. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. 140166 reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upgraded Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1,297.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Canada Goose by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.