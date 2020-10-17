Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Cannae has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

