Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCOEY stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of -0.46. Capcom has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

