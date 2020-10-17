Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Up 42.9% in September

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CCOEY stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of -0.46. Capcom has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Capcom Company Profile
