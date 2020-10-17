Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$0.85 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.55 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.60.

Shares of CS opened at C$1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.69 million and a PE ratio of -41.89. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.93.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total transaction of C$52,907.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,678.88.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

