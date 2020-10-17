CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. CareDx has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 13,008 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $478,304.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,177.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,775 shares of company stock worth $3,918,964 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

