CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

