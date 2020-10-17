Castings PLC (LON:CGS) Insider Buys £9,690 in Stock

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £9,690 ($12,660.05).

LON:CGS opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. Castings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

