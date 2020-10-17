Castings PLC (LON:CGS) Insider Buys £9,690 in Stock

Castings PLC (LON:CGS) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £9,690 ($12,660.05).
LON:CGS opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Friday. Castings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 443.76 ($5.80). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85.
Castings Company Profile
Recommended Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.