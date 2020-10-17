Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of CLTFF stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Celtic has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.19.
Celtic Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.