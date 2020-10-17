Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. CSFB restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.19.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2247173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

