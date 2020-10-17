Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Given New $19.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CAGDF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of CAGDF opened at $9.87 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

