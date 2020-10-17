Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.
Shares of TSE CG opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.18. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total value of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,528,745.38. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270 in the last ninety days.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.