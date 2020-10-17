Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.18. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.243221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.34, for a total value of C$408,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 277,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,528,745.38. Insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,270 in the last ninety days.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.