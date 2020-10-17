Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -50.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.243221 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$415,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,520,985.81. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

