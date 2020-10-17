Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.
Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of -50.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.52 and a 12 month high of C$19.59.
In related news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$415,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,520,985.81. Also, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total transaction of C$931,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.
