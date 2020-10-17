Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

TSE CG opened at C$13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.49.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$299.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 2.243221 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacques Perron sold 25,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$415,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,520,985.81. Also, Senior Officer Scott Graeme Perry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.23, for a total transaction of C$182,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,098,974.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,937,270.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

