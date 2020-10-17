Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $148,752.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,246.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cerus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cerus by 4,857.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cerus by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

