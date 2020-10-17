Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chiasma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s TPE(R) technology develops oral peptides and other molecules. Its primary product candidate consists of oral octreotide which is in different clinical trial. Chiasma, Inc. is based in Newton, USA. “

Get Chiasma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.63. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 1st quarter worth $4,643,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 141,887 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 131,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 64,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 61,630 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.