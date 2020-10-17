Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,286.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley to $1,286.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $1,514.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,204.83.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,339.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,278.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,072.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

