Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Danske downgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Shares of CHYHY stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.