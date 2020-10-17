CIBC Increases Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$6.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CLIQ stock opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. Alcanna has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $195.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84.
Alcanna Company Profile
