CIBC Increases Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Price Target to C$6.75

Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CLIQ stock opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. Alcanna has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $195.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

Alcanna Company Profile

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

