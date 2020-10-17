CIBC Increases Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Price Target to $69.00

Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DCBOF opened at $41.00 on Friday. Docebo has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.