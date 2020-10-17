Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Group

Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.62.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $70,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,845 shares of company stock worth $5,675,127 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,233,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,989,000 after acquiring an additional 391,611 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 463,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 386,565 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,929,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

