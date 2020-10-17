Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,970,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

