Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

