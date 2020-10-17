City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.38.

CHCO opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. City had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 33.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that City will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in City during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

