CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after acquiring an additional 361,711 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,438,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,484.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.