CMS Energy Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

CMS Energy has raised its dividend payment by 23.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CMS stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

