CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNFinance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.65. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 449.45, a current ratio of 449.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $44.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. CNFinance had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities research analysts expect that CNFinance will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

