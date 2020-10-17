Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $254.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $295.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 97.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

