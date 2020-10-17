COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.