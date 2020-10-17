Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years.

CVLY stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $131.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

