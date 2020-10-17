Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $116.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director Meagan M. Mowry bought 3,245 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,954.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,954.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lee Bagwell bought 2,597 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $28,904.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,442 shares of company stock worth $82,524. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

