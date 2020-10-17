Comparing Msci (NYSE:MSCI) & Priority Technology (NYSE:PRTH)

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Msci and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Msci 32.14% -268.97% 15.16% Priority Technology -6.73% N/A -5.90%

This table compares Msci and Priority Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Msci $1.56 billion 19.63 $563.65 million $6.44 56.77 Priority Technology $371.85 million 0.55 -$33.59 million ($0.50) -6.04

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Msci, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Msci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Msci shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.7% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Msci and Priority Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Msci 0 4 6 0 2.60 Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Msci currently has a consensus target price of $368.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.76%. Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.90%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Msci.

Summary

Msci beats Priority Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance. It also provides CPX, a turnkey commercial payments platform comprising CPX Access, CPX Gateway, CPX Commercial Acceptance, and CPX Payments solutions that automate the AP payment process between buyers and suppliers to enhance financial rebates and automate payment of vendor payments. In addition, the company offers curated managed services and a suite of integrated automated payment solutions to various financial institutions and card networks. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

