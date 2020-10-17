Comparing Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Snap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.96% 54.21% 22.05% Snap -57.18% -49.08% -26.52%

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Snap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 9 0 0 1.64 Snap 1 8 24 0 2.70

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $285.08, suggesting a potential downside of 16.04%. Snap has a consensus price target of $24.60, suggesting a potential downside of 11.59%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Snap’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.63 $372.94 million $10.87 31.24 Snap $1.72 billion 23.83 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -37.11

FactSet Research Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Snap on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

