Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CODI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo bought 21,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $359,255.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,631 shares of company stock valued at $935,976. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 222,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

