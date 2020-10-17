COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMPGY. Bank of America cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.87. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

