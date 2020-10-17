COMPASS GRP PLC/S’s (CMPGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMPGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get COMPASS GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.