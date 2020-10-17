CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.61.

CONSOL Coal Resources stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.25.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

