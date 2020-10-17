CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEIX. Benchmark dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.64.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.39). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $162.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 858,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 296,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

