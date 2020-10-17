Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CTO opened at $46.73 on Friday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 million.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.32 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $289,941.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 689.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 28,275 shares during the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

