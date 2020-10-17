Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 64,913 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

