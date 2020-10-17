Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Given New C$1,865.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pi Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,506.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.19. Constellation Software Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52 week high of C$1,637.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1,508.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,477.99.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software Inc. will post 42.5848817 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.341 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

